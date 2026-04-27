Owen Caissie News: Struggles continue Sunday
Caissie went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
The 23-year-old outfielder has gone 19 straight games without a home run, a slump that has seen him manage just a .164/.217/.236 slash line with five RBI and a brutal 48.3 percent strikeout rate. With Esteury Ruiz off the IL, Caissie could begin to see his playing time slip until he figures out big-league pitching.
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