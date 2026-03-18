Owen Caissie News: Swipes bag Tuesday
Caissie went 0-for-1 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
Fresh off an impressive WBC stint with Team Canada in which he batted .412 (7-for-17) with three doubles and a homer, Caissie didn't get much of a chance to show off his power, but he did swipe his first bag of the spring. The 23-year-old did go 11-for-13 on steal attempts at Triple-A Iowa in 2024, but that's not likely to be a big element of his game in the majors. Acquired from the Cubs this offseason in the Edward Cabrera trade, Caissie remains the favorite to open the season as the Marlins' starting right fielder after slashing .285/.384/.546 with 22 homers in 99 contests for Iowa last season.
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