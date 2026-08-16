Owen Caissie headshot

Owen Caissie News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:49pm

Caissie is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Esteury Ruiz will enter the lineup in right field while Caissie takes a seat against southpaw Nick Lodolo. Caissie had started the last eight games, going 5-for-22 (.227) with one home run, one stolen base, seven runs and two RBI.

Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins
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