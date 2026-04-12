Owen Caissie headshot

Owen Caissie News: Taking seat against Skubal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Caissie is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Caissie had started in each of the Marlins' last four games, but he'll take a seat Sunday while the Tigers send southpaw Tarik Skubal to the bump. He'll be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed hitters Graham Pauley and Liam Hicks.

Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago