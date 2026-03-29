Owen Caissie News: Walks off Colorado
Caissie went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the Marlins' 4-3 win over the Rockies on Sunday.
The lefty-hitting Caissie opened Sunday's game on the bench due to the Rockies sending southpaw Jose Quintana to the mound. Caissie entered the game in the eighth inning but had another at-bat in the ninth, and he sent the Marlins fans home happy after his walk-off, two-run homer to right-center field. Through his first three games with Miami, Caissie has gone 5-for-10 with two doubles, one steal and four RBI.
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