Owen Carey Injury: Missing in action at High-A

High-A Rome placed Carey on the 7-day injured list April 24 with an undisclosed injury.

Carey, who won't turn 20 until July, is one of the youngest hitters at High-A and slashed .267/.340/.444 with one home run, one steal and a 14 percent strikeout rate in 12 games prior to the injury. It was a small sample, but Carey cut his groundball rate from 49.3 percent at Single-A to 36.8 percent at High-A, which was leading to a career-best .178 ISO.