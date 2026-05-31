Owen Carey Injury: Working back from heel issue
Carey, who is working his way back from a heel injury, began a rehab assignment Friday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.
Carey has gone 0-for-5 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored through the first two games of his rehab assignment. The 19-year-old outfielder has been on High-A Rome's 7-day injured list since April 24, but he could be ready to return to action in the South Atlantic League at some point during the upcoming week.
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