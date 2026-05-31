Owen Carey headshot

Owen Carey Injury: Working back from heel issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 6:17pm

Carey, who is working his way back from a heel injury, began a rehab assignment Friday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

Carey has gone 0-for-5 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored through the first two games of his rehab assignment. The 19-year-old outfielder has been on High-A Rome's 7-day injured list since April 24, but he could be ready to return to action in the South Atlantic League at some point during the upcoming week.

Owen Carey
Atlanta Braves
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