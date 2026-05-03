Owen Hall headshot

Owen Hall News: Makes season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hall (shoulder) struck out four and allowed one hit and two walks over 2.2 innings in his start Saturday for the Tigers' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Hall didn't pitch after May 1 last season due to a right shoulder injury, but after a lengthy recovery, he headed into the start of the FCL campaign at full health. The 20-year-old previously made four starts for Single-A Lakeland prior to getting hurt last season, so he should move up to the Florida State League once he gets a few more appearances under his belt in the Complex League.

Owen Hall
Detroit Tigers
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