Owen White News: Scooped up by NYY

The Yankees claimed White off waivers from the Reds on Wednesday.

White struggled at Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization last season, posting a 5.64 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 99 innings. He's just 25 and formerly a top prospect, though, so the Yankees felt he was worth a waiver claim. The righty is likely headed to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the 2025 season.