Albies missed the final week of the 2025 season after suffering a hamate bone fracture of his left hand, but since the injury typically carries a recovery timeline of around 4-to-6 weeks, the 29-year-old has likely been back to full health for a while. The switch-hitting second baseman said Wednesday that he has something to prove heading into the 2026 campaign, coming off a disappointing season in which he posted a career-low .671 OPS over 157 games. Albies' ability to stay on the field and pile up plate appearances still made him useful from a fantasy perspective, as he delivered solid returns in the counting categories (16 home runs, 14 stolen bases, 74 runs and 74 RBI).