Ozzie Albies News: Belts homer in Friday's win
Albies went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Royals.
Hitting a surprising third in the first lineup for new Atlanta manager Walt Weiss, Albies rewarded his skipper's confidence in him by taking Cole Ragans deep in the first inning, the first of three long balls off the southpaw. Albies managed just 26 total homers ands 127 RBI in 256 games over the prior two seasons after delivering 33 home runs and 109 RBI in 2023, but the 29-year-old switch hitter could see his power numbers rise again if he hangs onto a spot in the heart of the order.
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