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Ozzie Albies News: Breaks deadlock in ninth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Albies went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over Arizona.

Albies was the only hitter on either team to find much success at the plate in this low-scoring contest. He broke the scoreless deadlock by leading off the ninth inning with a solo shot off Paul Sewald. Albies has logged multiple hits in five of eight games this season, though he's gone hitless in the other three. He's added two homers, three RBI and six runs scored, and he's was caught stealing in his lone attempt so far, which was on Opening Day. Albies has topped the 20-homer mark four times in his career, but he's fallen short of that mark in each of the last two years, and he had a career-low .671 OPS over 157 regular-season contests in 2025.

Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves
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