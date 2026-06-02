Ozzie Albies News: Collects two RBI vs. Toronto

Albies went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Albies smacked a sacrifice fly to bring Michael Harris home in the first inning before adding an RBI single in the third. It was Albies' 18th multi-hit game of the season and the sixth time in which he's driven in at least two runs. He's in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-23 (.391) with four RBI and three extra-base hits in that span.