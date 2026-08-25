Ozzie Albies News: Drives in two during win
Albies went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.
Albies recorded his third consecutive two-hit performance, with his second knock Tuesday proving to be the biggest -- an RBI single in the eighth inning that brought home the eventual winning run. He has now reached base safely in nine straight games. Through 132 contests this season, Albies is slashing .255/.309/.420 with 20 home runs, 23 doubles, 67 RBI, 73 runs scored and two stolen bases.
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