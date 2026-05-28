Ozzie Albies News: Goes deep Thursday

Albies went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI against Boston in a 10-2 win Thursday.

Albies' pair of RBI came in the ninth inning when he closed the scoring with a 416-foot, two-run blast to center field. Albies also had a double in the contest, snapping a 20-game stretch without an extra-base hit that extended back to May 4. The veteran infielder is batting just .216 through 25 games in May, so he'll look to use Thursday's big performance as a catalyst to improved production.