Ozzie Albies News: Goes deep Thursday
Albies went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI against Boston in a 10-2 win Thursday.
Albies' pair of RBI came in the ninth inning when he closed the scoring with a 416-foot, two-run blast to center field. Albies also had a double in the contest, snapping a 20-game stretch without an extra-base hit that extended back to May 4. The veteran infielder is batting just .216 through 25 games in May, so he'll look to use Thursday's big performance as a catalyst to improved production.
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