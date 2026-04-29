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Ozzie Albies News: Goes yard again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Albies went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Detroit.

Albies made an early impression with a two-run blast off Tarik Skubal in the first inning. In the ninth, Albies drew a walk, allowing Matt Olson to play the hero with a walk-off blast against Kenley Jansen. Albies has now hit safely in 11 straight games, going 17-for-42 (.405) with three homers and 11 RBI in that span. The second baseman has been superb over the first month-plus of the year, batting .317 with an .897 OPS, seven homers, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored, five doubles and no stolen bases over 31 contests. He has added a 9:16 BB:K, showing a contact-based approach at the plate that's leading to the best rate stats of his career.

Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves
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