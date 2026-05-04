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Ozzie Albies News: Hit streak at 15 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Albies went 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

The switch-hitting second baseman extended his hitting streak to 15 games, tying his career high, with another dazzling performance. Albies is slashing .421/.470/.702 during his streak with seven doubles, three homers, 13 RBI and 14 runs, as well as a stellar 7:4 BB:K.

Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves
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