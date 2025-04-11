Ozzie Albies News: Hits first homer since Opening Day

Albies went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Friday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Albies hadn't recorded a home run since Opening Day, but he took Edwin Uceta deep to right field for a 342-foot solo homer. Albies has recorded a hit in six of his last seven outings, and over that span he has gone 8-for-31 with five runs, two doubles, one home run and three RBI.