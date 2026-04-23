Ozzie Albies News: Homers, drives in four
Albies went 3-for-4 with with a homer, an additional run scored and four total RBI in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Nationals.
It's the first multi-RBI game of the season for Albies -- he capped the scoring Thursday with his fifth homer of the season in the ninth inning off Julian Fernandez. Albies' big day also extended his hit streak to six games -- he's gone 9-for-23 (.391) in that span. The veteran second baseman has gotten off to a strong start this year, slashing .297/.342/.475 with 15 RBI and 18 runs scored across 111 plate appearances.
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