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Ozzie Albies News: Homers, drives in four

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Albies went 3-for-4 with with a homer, an additional run scored and four total RBI in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Nationals.

It's the first multi-RBI game of the season for Albies -- he capped the scoring Thursday with his fifth homer of the season in the ninth inning off Julian Fernandez. Albies' big day also extended his hit streak to six games -- he's gone 9-for-23 (.391) in that span. The veteran second baseman has gotten off to a strong start this year, slashing .297/.342/.475 with 15 RBI and 18 runs scored across 111 plate appearances.

Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves
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