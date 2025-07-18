Ozzie Albies News: Knocks in four runs

Albies went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and four RBI during Friday's 7-3 win over the Yankees.

Albies knocked in four of the seven Atlanta runs Friday, including a three-run home run in the third inning that broke the game wide open. The 28-year-old's four RBI are the most he's had in a game this season, and he is now up to 33 RBI and eight homers through 96 games this season. Despite that, he is still largely struggling at the plate this season, slashing just .221/.290/.324, on pace to be the worst numbers of his nine-year career across the board.