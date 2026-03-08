Ozzie Albies News: Makes WBC history Saturday
Albies went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Team Netherlands' 4-3 win over Team Nicaragua in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday.
With the Netherlands down to its last out, Albies took Angel Obando deep for a three-run shot -- the first walkoff homer in WBC history. The 29-year-old second baseman has two 30-homer campaigns on his MLB resume, but he's coming off a down 2025 in which he slashed .240/.306/.365 with 16 home runs and 14 steals in 157 games.
