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Ozzie Albies News: Might contribute more in steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Albies may be one of the players who benefits the most from Atlanta having hired Antoan Richardson as its new baserunning coach, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Richardson was the man most responsible for Juan Soto's stunning 38-steal campaign in 2025, and the coach might have a little more to work with in Atlanta with Albies, Michael Harris and Ronald Acuna all potentially capable of making a much bigger impact with their legs. A more aggressive approach on the basepaths also fits with new manager Walt Weiss' philosophy. "Antoan knows how important baserunning is to me," Weiss said. "It's really important to him, and he's made it important to the players." Albies' career high in steals is only 20, set back in 2021, but he went 14-for-17 on SB attempts in 2025.

Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves
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