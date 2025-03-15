Fantasy Baseball
Ozzie Albies headshot

Ozzie Albies News: Quiet spring continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Albies went 0-for-3 in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

The switch-hitting second baseman has been getting his work in this spring, and while Albies hasn't had much luck at the plate, he also hasn't raised any alarms with his play. Through 26 plate appearances, he's gone 4-for-24 with a double as his only extra-base hit and a 2:6 BB:K. Albies is locked into his starting job at the keystone and a prime spot in Atlanta's batting order.

Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves
