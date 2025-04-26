Ozzie Albies News: Registers steal Saturday

Albies went 2-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Arizona.

Albies has hit safely in his last four games, but this was his first multi-hit effort since April 18 versus Minnesota. The second baseman also picked up his third steal of the season and his first since he swiped a bag in back-to-back contests April 12 and 13 versus the Rays. Albies is up to .240/.301/.394 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored and four doubles over 26 games. He has yet to be challenged for playing time at the keystone.