Ozzie Albies News: Smacks home run Wednesday

Albies went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and two runs scored against Toronto in a 7-3 win Wednesday.

Albies destroyed a three-run homer that barely stayed fair down the left field line to add insurance to Atlanta's 4-3 lead in the seventh. The Silver Slugger lengthens his hitting streak to seven games with his 19th multi-hit game of the season. During the hitting streak, Albies is going 11-for-27 with seven RBI and two home runs.