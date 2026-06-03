Ozzie Albies News: Smacks home run Wednesday
Albies went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and two runs scored against Toronto in a 7-3 win Wednesday.
Albies destroyed a three-run homer that barely stayed fair down the left field line to add insurance to Atlanta's 4-3 lead in the seventh. The Silver Slugger lengthens his hitting streak to seven games with his 19th multi-hit game of the season. During the hitting streak, Albies is going 11-for-27 with seven RBI and two home runs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ozzie Albies See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)2 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 313 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 295 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ozzie Albies See More