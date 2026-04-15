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Ozzie Albies News: Smashes fourth homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Albies went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Marlins.

It was homer No. 4 on the campaign thus far for Albies, who opened the scoring Wednesday with his second-inning blast. The switch-hitting second baseman is off to a nice start in 2026, slashing .288/.338/.466 with five extra-base hits, eight RBI and 13 runs scored over 80 plate appearances. Albies has hit safely in 10 of his 13 outings in the month of April.

Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves
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