Ozzie Albies News: Smashes fourth homer in win
Albies went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Marlins.
It was homer No. 4 on the campaign thus far for Albies, who opened the scoring Wednesday with his second-inning blast. The switch-hitting second baseman is off to a nice start in 2026, slashing .288/.338/.466 with five extra-base hits, eight RBI and 13 runs scored over 80 plate appearances. Albies has hit safely in 10 of his 13 outings in the month of April.
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