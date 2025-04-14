Ozzie Albies News: Swipes another bag Sunday

Albies went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

The second baseman only has two stolen bases on the season, but they came in back-to-back games this past weekend in Tampa Bay. Albies has hit safely in six straight games and eight of 10 to kick off April, batting .286 (12-for-42) so far this month with two doubles, two homers, five RBI and six runs.