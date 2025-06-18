Ozzie Albies News: Tallies first triple amid slump

Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Mets.

Albies tallied his first triple of the season, and it was just the second instance this year where he posted multiple extra-base hits. Wednesday marked the second baseman's first multi-hit game since May 25, as he continues to have a hard time finding his footing with a .634 OPS in 2025. Over his last 20 outings, Albies is slashing .192/.298/.288 with four extra-base knocks, six RBI, six runs scored and a lone stolen base covering 84 plate appearances.