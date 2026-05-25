Ozzie Albies News: Three knocks in Sunday's loss

Albies went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

The second baseman accounted for half of Atlanta's hits on the afternoon, and he crossed the plate with the team's only run in the ninth inning. Since seeing a 17-game hitting streak come to an end May 5, Albies fell into a funk, batting .059 (2-for-34) over the subsequent nine contests, but he may be coming out of it. Across his last eight games, he's batting .258 (8-for-31) with four RBI and seven runs, although his homer drought stands at 18 games.