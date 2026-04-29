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Ozzie Albies News: Two-run homer Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Albies went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

With Austin Riley struggling mightily at the plate, Albies has moved into the cleanup spot for Atlanta the last four games and swatted his sixth homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth to extend the lead to five runs. After hitting just .240 last season, Albies is off to a great start in 2026, slashing .316/.359/.513 with the six long balls, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored and an 8:16 BB:K across 128 trips to the plate.

Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves
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