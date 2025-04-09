Pablo Lopez Injury: MRI reveals strain, likely IL bound

Lopez was diagnosed Wednesday with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain and is expected to be placed on the 15-day injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lopez suffered the injury in the fifth inning of his start during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Royals. He was able to walk off the field under his own power after he was visited on the mound by a team trainer, but follow-up tests revealed that he sustained the hamstring strain, which will force him to miss some time. Zebby Matthews could be called up from Triple-A St. Paul to enter the rotation the next time Lopez's turn comes up Sunday versus the Tigers. Through his first three starts of the season, Lopez has gone 1-1 with a 1.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in 16.2 innings.