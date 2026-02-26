Pablo Lopez headshot

Pablo Lopez Injury: Opts for internal brace surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 7:49am

Twins head trainer Nick Paparesta said that Lopez underwent a successful UCL repair surgery with an internal brace Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lopez had previously underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2013, but he was able to avoid a full reconstructive procedure this time around. Though Lopez will miss the entire 2026 season, the Twins are hopeful that the UCL repair with an internal brace will expedite his recovery process and allow him to be ready to go for the start of the 2027 campaign. Paparesta noted that Lopez is scheduled to meet with his surgeon in five or six months, and if a follow-up MRI shows that the right-hander has healed as expected, he could be cleared to begin a throwing program.

Pablo Lopez
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Lopez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Lopez See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
2 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
2 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: AL Starting Pitchers
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: AL Starting Pitchers
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
16 days ago