Pablo Lopez headshot

Pablo Lopez Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 12:10pm

The Twins placed Lopez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Lopez underwent an internal brace procedure Wednesday -- rather than a full Tommy John surgery -- in an effort to shorten his recovery process, but he will still be forced to miss the entire 2026 season. His move to the 60-day IL will create a spot on the 40-man roster for Zak Kent, who was claimed off waivers from the Cardinals on Thursday.

Pablo Lopez
Minnesota Twins
