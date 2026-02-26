Pablo Lopez Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

The Twins placed Lopez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Lopez underwent an internal brace procedure Wednesday -- rather than a full Tommy John surgery -- in an effort to shorten his recovery process, but he will still be forced to miss the entire 2026 season. His move to the 60-day IL will create a spot on the 40-man roster for Zak Kent, who was claimed off waivers from the Cardinals on Thursday.