Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pablo Lopez headshot

Pablo Lopez Injury: Set for rehab start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Lopez (hamstring) will make a rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lopez got through a 31-pitch bullpen session without any issues with his right hamstring, clearing the path for him to make a rehab start. It should be the only one he needs before rejoining the Twins' rotation, which can happen as soon as April 24 against the White Sox.

Pablo Lopez
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now