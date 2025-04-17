Pablo Lopez Injury: Set for rehab start Saturday
Lopez (hamstring) will make a rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Lopez got through a 31-pitch bullpen session without any issues with his right hamstring, clearing the path for him to make a rehab start. It should be the only one he needs before rejoining the Twins' rotation, which can happen as soon as April 24 against the White Sox.
