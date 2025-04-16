Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pablo Lopez headshot

Pablo Lopez Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Lopez (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The session went off without a hitch and now the Twins will wait to see how Lopez's right hamstring responds Thursday before they determine the next steps. Lopez is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list April 24, and it's possible he's ready to go on that date if he continues to progress.

Pablo Lopez
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now