Pablo Lopez Injury: Throws bullpen session
Lopez (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The session went off without a hitch and now the Twins will wait to see how Lopez's right hamstring responds Thursday before they determine the next steps. Lopez is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list April 24, and it's possible he's ready to go on that date if he continues to progress.
