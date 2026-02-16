Pablo Lopez headshot

Pablo Lopez Injury: Undergoing MRI on sore elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Lopez will undergo an MRI after cutting his live batting practice session short due to right elbow soreness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lopez missed two months last season with a Grade 2 teres major strain and his campaign ended in late September due to a right forearm strain. He had an MRI at the time following the latter injury, which came back negative, but an early-camp setback is a troubling sign. The Twins should have the results of Lopez's MRI later this week.

Pablo Lopez
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Lopez
