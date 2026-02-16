Pablo Lopez Injury: Undergoing MRI on sore elbow
Lopez will undergo an MRI after cutting his live batting practice session short due to right elbow soreness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Lopez missed two months last season with a Grade 2 teres major strain and his campaign ended in late September due to a right forearm strain. He had an MRI at the time following the latter injury, which came back negative, but an early-camp setback is a troubling sign. The Twins should have the results of Lopez's MRI later this week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Lopez See More
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30025 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions26 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings59 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings88 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Lopez See More