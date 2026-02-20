Pablo Lopez Injury: Will have Tommy John surgery
Lopez (elbow) will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery next Wednesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
It's a massive loss for a Twins team that was already thin on talent, as Minnesota will now be without its ace for the entirety of the 2025 campaign. Lopez suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow earlier this week and had hoped to avoid the dreaded Tommy John operation. With Lopez's season done before it even got started, the Twins will now head into Grapefruit League play with Joe Ryan atop the rotation, followed by Bailey Ober, Zebby Matthews, Simeon Woods Richardson and Taj Bradley.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Lopez See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300Yesterday
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: AL Starting Pitchers2 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams10 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30029 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Lopez See More