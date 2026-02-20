Pablo Lopez Injury: Will have Tommy John surgery

Lopez (elbow) will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery next Wednesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

It's a massive loss for a Twins team that was already thin on talent, as Minnesota will now be without its ace for the entirety of the 2025 campaign. Lopez suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow earlier this week and had hoped to avoid the dreaded Tommy John operation. With Lopez's season done before it even got started, the Twins will now head into Grapefruit League play with Joe Ryan atop the rotation, followed by Bailey Ober, Zebby Matthews, Simeon Woods Richardson and Taj Bradley.