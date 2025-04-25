Pablo Lopez News: Activated ahead of Friday's start

The Twins activated Lopez (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Lopez will make his return to the Twins' rotation Friday against the Angels after missing the past two weeks with a right hamstring strain. He made one rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul this past Saturday, going 4.2 innings and throwing 63 pitches. Lopez hasn't reached the 80-pitch mark since April 2 versus the White Sox, so his workload could be limited a bit Friday.