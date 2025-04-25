Fantasy Baseball
Pablo Lopez News: Fans six in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Lopez (2-1) earned the win against the Angels on Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters across five innings.

Friday's start marked Lopez's first time on the mound for the Twins since straining his right hamstring April 8. He wasn't incredibly efficient, needing 101 pitches to get through five frames, but he still did enough to qualify for a win in his return from the injured list. RBI singles from Jo Adell in the second inning and Mike Trout in the fifth were all the Halos could muster against Lopez, and the 29-year-old righty departed the game with a comfortable 9-2 lead. He'll look to keep his momentum going during a divisional matchup in Cleveland next week.

Pablo Lopez
Minnesota Twins
