Pablo Lopez headshot

Pablo Lopez News: Takes Opening Day loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 8:30pm

Lopez gave up four runs (two earned) with three strikeouts, no walks but eight hits over five innings Thursday in taking the loss Opening Day against the Cardinals.

Lopez didn't help himself with a key balk and error that led to runs, but manager Rocco Badelli after the game said he thought he improved as the game went on. Lopez wasn't sharp this spring (6.62 ERA in five starts), so he could be off to a slow start this season.

