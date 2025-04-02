Pablo Lopez News: Unfazed by rain delay
Lopez (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over over seven innings in a 6-1 victory over the White Sox. He struck out five.
The game was delayed over three hours by rain, but Lopez didn't lose his focus while waiting it out. The right-hander tossed 67 of 98 pitches for strikes, and he took a shutout into the seventh inning before Brooks Baldwin got hold of a changeup that stayed up in the zone and drove it over the fence in right-center field for a solo shot. Lopez will take a 2.25 ERA and 8:1 K:BB through 12 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Kansas City.
