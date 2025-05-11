Pablo Lopez News: Yields four runs

Lopez did not factor in the decision during Sunday's extra-inning win over the Giants. He allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

Lopez gave up one run through three frames before Heliot Ramos took him deep for a two-run shot in the fourth inning. It was the first home run allowed by Lopez since April 2. Lopez threw 55 of 91 pitches for strikes and walked multiple batters for just the second time this season. He's produced only two quality starts in seven appearances this season despite registering a strong 2.77 ERA through 39 innings. Lopez is projected to start in Milwaukee next weekend.