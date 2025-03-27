Pablo Reyes News: Added to roster

The Yankees selected Reyes' contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Reyes earned his spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster through an excellent performance in the Grapefruit League, slashing .311/.418/.467 with five RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases through 55 plate appearances. He figures to come off the bench most days while in the Bronx, but his ability to play every position in the field improves his chances of occasionally cracking the starting lineup. Jake Cousins (elbow) was placed on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.