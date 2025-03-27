Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pablo Reyes headshot

Pablo Reyes News: Added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Yankees selected Reyes' contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Reyes earned his spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster through an excellent performance in the Grapefruit League, slashing .311/.418/.467 with five RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases through 55 plate appearances. He figures to come off the bench most days while in the Bronx, but his ability to play every position in the field improves his chances of occasionally cracking the starting lineup. Jake Cousins (elbow) was placed on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

Pablo Reyes
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now