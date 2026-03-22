Pablo Reyes News: Fails to make Opening Day roster

The Padres reassigned Reyes to minor-league camp Saturday.

After failing to secure a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, Reyes is likely to begin the season as a utility player at Triple-A El Paso. The 32-year-old previously saw action in 19 games at the big-league level with the Yankees in 2025, slashing .194/.242/.226 over 34 plate appearances before being outrighted off the 40-man roster in June.