Packy Naughton Injury: Set for elbow surgery

Naughton will undergo surgery next week to repair the damaged UCL in his left elbow, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Naughton has been sidelined at Triple-A Memphis since early April due to elbow trouble, and he's now officially opted to undergo surgery for the third time in the last two years. A timeline for his return will emerge after his procedure, though there's a strong chance that he will end up missing most, if not all, of the remaining 2026 schedule.