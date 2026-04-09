Packy Naughton Injury: Suffers another arm injury

Naughton suffered a left arm injury during an appearance with Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Kyle Reis of MLB.com reports.

Naughton immediately grabbed his pitching arm after delivering a pitch and walked off the field with the trainer. There's no word yet on the details, but it looked like another serious arm injury for the southpaw. Naughton missed all of 2025 and most of 2024 due to a pair of elbow surgeries.