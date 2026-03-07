Paolo Espino headshot

Paolo Espino News: Retiring from baseball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Espino announced Saturday that he will retire from professional baseball after the World Baseball Classic, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Espino spent parts of six seasons in the majors and will end his MLB career with a 5.12 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 265.2 innings.

Paolo Espino
 Free Agent
