Paolo Espino News: Retiring from baseball
Espino announced Saturday that he will retire from professional baseball after the World Baseball Classic, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Espino spent parts of six seasons in the majors and will end his MLB career with a 5.12 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 265.2 innings.
