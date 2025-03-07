Fantasy Baseball
Parker Meadows headshot

Parker Meadows Injury: Cleared for light baseball activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Meadows (arm) has started doing light, modified baseball activities, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Meadows is dealing with a nerve issue in his right arm and has to wait for the nerve to "wake up" before he's able to dive back into baseball activities full-bore. The Tigers are hopeful that he will be ready in time for Opening Day, but the young outfielder's timetable is a bit open-ended.

