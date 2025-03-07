Parker Meadows Injury: Cleared for light baseball activity
Meadows (arm) has started doing light, modified baseball activities, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Meadows is dealing with a nerve issue in his right arm and has to wait for the nerve to "wake up" before he's able to dive back into baseball activities full-bore. The Tigers are hopeful that he will be ready in time for Opening Day, but the young outfielder's timetable is a bit open-ended.
