Parker Meadows Injury: Diagnosed with concussion
Meadows suffered a concussion as a result of a collision in the outfield with Riley Greene during Thursday's game versus the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Meadows also bit the inside of his mouth upon impact with Greene, resulting in lots of bleeding. He will be held overnight in a Minneapolis hospital for observation, and placement on the 7-day concussion injured list should be a foregone conclusion. The Tigers could recall Wenceel Perez from Triple-A Toledo to take Meadows' roster spot, and Perez and Matt Vierling are likely to handle center-field duties.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Meadows See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues35 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30049 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30077 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Meadows See More