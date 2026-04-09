Parker Meadows Injury: Diagnosed with concussion

Meadows suffered a concussion as a result of a collision in the outfield with Riley Greene during Thursday's game versus the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Meadows also bit the inside of his mouth upon impact with Greene, resulting in lots of bleeding. He will be held overnight in a Minneapolis hospital for observation, and placement on the 7-day concussion injured list should be a foregone conclusion. The Tigers could recall Wenceel Perez from Triple-A Toledo to take Meadows' roster spot, and Perez and Matt Vierling are likely to handle center-field duties.