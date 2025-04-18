Fantasy Baseball
Parker Meadows headshot

Parker Meadows Injury: Does some light throwing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 12:25pm

Meadows (arm) did some light throwing in the outfield Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It was very light tossing from a short distance, but it's nonetheless a step forward for the outfielder. Meadows is coming back from a nerve issue in his right arm and will need to rebuild his arm strength. He's already on the 60-day injured list, making him ineligible to return until late May.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers
